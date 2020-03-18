Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: February 2020 NAV 18-March-2020 / 10:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 18 March 2020 ************* Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF") Net Asset Value, 29 February 2020 This announcement contains price sensitive information. As at the close of business on 29 February 2020, the unaudited cum-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 101.93p. The unaudited cum-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares has fallen from 102.12 pence per share on 31 January 2020 to 101.93 pence per share on 29 February 2020. The change in net asset value is attributable to unrealised foreign exchange losses being recognised during the month. Loans advanced GBP410.3m Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss GBP27.6m (including accrued income) Cash and cash equivalents GBP11.0m Borrowing facilities (including accrued interest) GBP(27.5m) Other net assets/(liabilities) GBP(0.2m) Net assets GBP421.2m Capital amounts drawn as at 29 February 2020 and amounts committed but undrawn as at 29 February 2020 is shown below. Local Currency Sterling (2) Amounts drawn GBPm (1) GBP205.7m GBP205.7m Amounts drawn EUR m (1) EUR 264.8m GBP225.8m GBP431.5m Committed but undrawn Loans GBPm GBP41.3m GBP41.3m Committed but undrawn Loans EUR m EUR 42.8m GBP36.5m GBP77.8m (1) Balance includes both loans accounted at amortised cost and loans held at fair value through profit or loss. The amounts correspond to cash advanced, not values shown on statement of financial position. (2) Euro amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate. The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced" in the first table is accrued income. Enquiries: ********** Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Vânia Santos T: +44 1481 735878 E: vania.santos@apexfs.com Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 53083 EQS News ID: 1000393 End of Announcement EQS News Service

