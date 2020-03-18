The Danish Energy Agency says there will be large scale PV projects in the Nissum Fjord area. One of the projects, under development by Better Energy in the municipality of Holstebro, has a planned generation capacity of 206 MW.The Danish Energy Agency and national grid operator Energinet have announced land to the north of Nissum Fjord, in the west of the country, will host up to 400 MW of solar generation capacity. The development was revealed as the two public bodies announced the cables necessary to export power from the 1 GW Thor offshore wind farm, planned to the west in the North Sea, would ...

