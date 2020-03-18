

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's trade surplus decreased in January, as both exports and imports grew, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.



Trade surplus decreased to EUR 0.542 billion in January from EUR 5.007 billion in December. In the same month last year, trade surplus was EUR 0.325 billion.



Exports rose 2.3 percent month-on-month in January, after a 0.9 percent decrease posted in December.



Imports grew 1.7 percent in January, following a 0.9 percent rise in the previous month. On a yearly basis, exports gained 2.3 percent and imports rose 1.7 percent in January.



