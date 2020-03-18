In response to the global pandemic, access to the company's secure, enterprise-grade file sync and share solution enables service providers to help clients create remote work environments

Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, announced today that in response to the current coronavirus pandemic, it is making Acronis Cyber Files Cloud, the company's secure, enterprise-grade file sync and share solution, free to all service providers through July 31, 2020, so they can help their clients quickly transition to working remotely while keeping vital data secure.

As global business adjusts to the remote-work environment demanded by the COVID-19 response, clients are counting on service providers to help them adapt. Acronis understands the challenges service providers are facing to provide a secure collaboration environment for remote workers outside of corporate networks, and offers a solution that can be implemented during the outbreak at no cost. Service providers can meet the needs of their customers without taking on additional financial burdens or increasing their operational costs.

Additionally, Acronis offers training videos and documentation to help service providers train their clients and their end users and get them onboarded.

"The world has changed dramatically during the past few weeks and days as we all respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. As organizations adjust to the new normal both personally and professionally Acronis wants to reassure our partners that we are here to support them," said Gaidar Magdanurov, Acronis Chief Cyber Officer and COO. "As a cyber protection company, we believe strongly in the protection of all data, applications and systems at all times. We understand the challenges of our service provider partners providing a secure collaboration environment for their customers and we are able to support them in this time by allowing them to enable remote work for their customers at no additional cost during the outbreak."

Acronis partners who are looking for additional details about the resources being put in place should contact their account manager.

About Acronis

Acronis sets the standard for cyber protection through its innovative backup, anti-ransomware, disaster recovery, storage, and enterprise file sync and share solutions. Enhanced by its award-winning AI-based active protection technology, blockchain-based data authentication and unique hybrid-cloud architecture, Acronis protects all data in any environment including physical, virtual, cloud, mobile workloads and applications all at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,500 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million consumers and 500,000 businesses, including 100% of the Fortune 1000 companies. Acronis' products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 30 languages.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005157/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Tara Stred

Acronis International GmbH

+1 (978) 835-6686

Tara.Stred@acronis.com