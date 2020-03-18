Technavio has been monitoring the digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry and it is poised to grow by USD 33.89 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.Request the latest free sample report of 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2019-2023
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Need for advanced technologies in exploration activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2019-2023: Segmentation
Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry is segmented as below:
Technology
- IoT
- E&P Software
- Big Data, Cloud Computing
- HPC
- AI
- AR/VR
- Data Monetization
Geographic Segmentation
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry report covers the following areas:
- Digital Transformation Market in The Oil and Gas Industry: Size
- Digital Transformation Market in The Oil and Gas Industry: Trends
- Digital Transformation Market in The Oil and Gas Industry: Industry Analysis
This study identifies implementation of mobility solutions in the oil and gas sector as one of the prime reasons driving the digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry growth during the next few years.
Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry, including some of the vendors such as Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., IBM Corp., Intel Corp. and Microsoft Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry vendors
