Oral Care Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 41010 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 2.4% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The oral care market is expected to grow rapidly due to factors like increasing prevalence of dental caries, periodontal diseases, and other dental illnesses, growing knowledge of oral hygiene, increasing expenditure on dental health care, and increasing the number of small/private clinics with dental clinics.

"In 2019, the Global Oral Care market size was USD 34670 Million, and it is expected to reach USD 41010 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026."

In order to meet a higher customer base, the global oral care market is highly impacted by product developments carried out by the main players, along with massive investment in marketing and promotion activities. However, lower consumer perception of oral care industry technical advances is hampering growth rate.

The oral care market report is segmented into Toothbrush, Toothpaste, Mouthwash/Rinse, Denture Products, and Dental Accessories based on type. Toothpaste holds the largest share of the oral care market. The primary driving factor for this category is high product consumption across all income and age groups.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE ORAL CARE MARKET SIZE

The growing geriatric population and the availability of numerous types of denture products is driving the oral care market.

Innovative product introductions also drive the oral care market. Electric and battery-powered toothbrushes, dental floss, denture-adhesive creams, fresh breath strips, and chewing gums are some of the newly produced products that the middle-income and high-income classes are increasingly adopting. Market entry of new products has increased people's interest in oral care and thus increased demand.

REGION WISE ORAL CARE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Due to its large population, the Asia-Pacific region dominates the market, followed by the European region and then North American region.

region dominates the market, followed by the European region and then North American region. In Western countries, including the United States , Germany , and the United Kingdom , consumer demand for an electric toothbrush, mouth wash, and dental floss is expected to drive the market.

, , and the , consumer demand for an electric toothbrush, mouth wash, and dental floss is expected to drive the market. BRICS represents a potentially viable market for oral care products, as customers are increasingly concerned about improved oral hygiene. In addition, increasing middle-class population coupled with rising per capita income and consumer spending by the BRICS population is expected to fuel oral care market growth, especially in BRICS.

The key players covered in this study

Procter & Gamble Company

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive

GlaxoSmithKline

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Dr. Fresh, LLC

Dentaid

Lion Corporation

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

Others

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Mouthwash/Rinse

Denture Products

Dental Accessories

Market segment by Application, split into

Infant

Children

Adults

Old man

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

