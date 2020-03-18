Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.: Leafbuyer Announces COVID-19 Action Plan

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company") (OTCQB:LBUY), a leading cannabis technology platform, today announced its COVID-19 action plan. Providing for the safety of employees and continuing company growth are two primary elements of the plan.

"As a technology and communications company, we were able to swiftly and effectively shift to virtual operations so our employees can continue working from the safety of their homes," said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. "The ability to work remotely will allow us to focus on providing the best solutions for our customers. It's more important now than ever that our customers have a way to communicate to their consumers."

Leafbuyer operates offices in Denver, Colorado and Los Angeles, California. The company provides software as service platforms for cannabis dispensaries and product companies around the United States. These software platforms include communication tools for SMS and MMS texting, loyalty programs, online preordering, and delivery software.

Dispensaries and CBD companies use the Leafbuyer platforms to stay in touch with their customers and notify them about changes to hours, restrictions, and special offers. Retail businesses are also quickly pivoting to pickup and delivery services as a means to create social distance. In both areas Leafbuyer stands to benefit from businesses using digital tools to continue operations.

The Company will keep investors informed of any changes to strategic initiatives in the coming weeks.

