AzurRx BioPharma to Present at the New York City based Investor Summit on March 25th-26th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) will be presenting at this year's Spring Investor Summit on March 25th-26th.

During the current climate of concern, The Spring Investor Summit will now take place virtually, featuring over 500 registered executives and investors.

Investors will still be able to view all the company presentations directly in the conference event platform on the event days. 1:1's will now be scheduled and conducted via phone lines with a dedicated PIN for each meeting.

You can view our company presentation via webcast here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/33633 on March 25th, 2020 at 12:35 p.m. EST.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma is a development stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. AzurRx's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients). The company is currently conducting a Phase 2 combination therapy study in cystic fibrosis and will initiate a Phase 2b cystic fibrosis monotherapy study in 2020.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

