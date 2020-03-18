

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus's EU measure of inflation accelerated in February, data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.0 percent year-on-year in February, following a 0.7 percent increase in January and December.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP edged up 0.2 percent in February.



For the January to February period, the HICP increase of 0.9 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.



