

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's EU measure of inflation eased at a softer pace in February, data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.1 percent year-on-year in February, slower than 1.4 percent increase in January. In December, the HICP inflation was 1.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 0.6 percent in February.



The twelve-month moving average rate rose 1.5 percent in February, after a 1.6 percent increase in the previous month.



