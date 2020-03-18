The Executive Board of the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) elected Milton Guerry of SCHUNK USA as new President. Klaus Koenig of KUKA Robotics has been appointed as IFR's new Vice President.

"I feel very honored to serve as new IFR President and look forward to a successful collaboration with Klaus Koenig and our IFR members," says Milton Guerry. He held the position of IFR Vice President since December 2019. Milton succeeds Steven Wyatt (ABB, Switzerland), who is leaving ABB. Steven held the rotating post of President since December 2019 and prior to that served on a two-year term as IFR's Vice President.

Milton Guerry thanked Steven Wyatt for his many years of successful work for the International Federation of Robotics: "Steven did a wonderful job to support the world of robotics. He inspired the robotics industry and their stakeholders, such as the representatives of national robotics associations from all over the globe, delegates of robot manufacturers and research institutes as well as the media. We will continue his mission to further improve the understanding of the rapidly changing world of robotics and automation."

Milton Guerry heads the SCHUNK USA team as its President based in Morrisville, North Carolina. He joined SCHUNK in 2000 and has held various leadership roles, assuming his current role as President in 2007. Milton is a member of the Robotic Industries Association's (RIA) Board of Directors. He began his career in the automotive industry in a number of engineering and technical functions.

Klaus Koenig serves as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KUKA's Robotics division based in Augsburg, Germany. He joined KUKA AG in July 2017 as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Before, he had held various leadership positions in the German automotive industry. During his career he also took on international jobs, with multi-year assignments operating out of Canada and Italy. Klaus holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the University RWTH in Aachen, Germany.

