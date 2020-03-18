Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Countdown: Heute Abend Klartext…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQNE ISIN: KGY0101M1024 Ticker-Symbol: 1EO 
München
18.03.20
13:14 Uhr
0,548 Euro
-0,015
-2,67 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ACHIKO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACHIKO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACHIKO
ACHIKO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACHIKO LIMITED0,548-2,67 %