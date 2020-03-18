Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (CACX LN) Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-March-2020 / 13:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 39.1222 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 68426004 CODE: CACX LN ISIN: FR0007052782 ISIN: FR0007052782 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CACX LN Sequence No.: 53085 EQS News ID: 1000513 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2020 08:06 ET (12:06 GMT)