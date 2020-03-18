Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist (MGTU LN) Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-March-2020 / 13:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 34.4713 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1802858 CODE: MGTU LN ISIN: FR0007075494 ISIN: FR0007075494 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MGTU LN Sequence No.: 53088 EQS News ID: 1000519 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2020 08:06 ET (12:06 GMT)