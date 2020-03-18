Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MEUG LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-March-2020 / 13:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 95.7454 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10788270 CODE: MEUG LN ISIN: FR0010261198 ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUG LN Sequence No.: 53092 EQS News ID: 1000527 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2020 08:06 ET (12:06 GMT)