All industries are gradually evolving, the latest trends and innovations in technology are being continuously adopted by companies to improve their customer experience. Today, product innovations, customer-centric business models, and digital strategies have formed the heart of businesses.

Challenges Faced by Consumer Packaged Goods Companies:

Rising competitive pressures

Online presence

Need to reduce manufacturing costs

According to the advanced analytics experts at Quantzig, "New consumer goods companies entering the market have started addressing the exact pain points of the niche market segments by using new business models and advanced analytics."

CPG Trends Set to Transform the Business Landscape in 2020:

1: Changes in Business Model

With an ever-growing inclination towards a direct-to-end consumer business model, CPG industry players are about to witness a massive transformation across all the segments.

2: Rise of New E-Commerce Platforms

Most of the online stores have a facility where the customers provide the items for weekly or monthly consumption on a list that automatically gets added to the customer's shopping basket. The CPG industry is also moving in the same direction to provide consumers with a convenient way of shopping for their daily needs.

