American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses How Can Investors Find More Information About Self-Directed IRAs?

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / Those investors who know they might be interested in a Self-Directed IRA find that it can be difficult to locate the information they specifically need. A Google search for "Self-Directed IRA" currently brings over 10,800,000 hits. How are investors supposed to know how to find the information that's most relevant to their investment plans? Recently, American IRA-a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, North Carolina-released a post that highlights some of the most valuable resources for learning on their website.

These resources include the basic information about a Self-Directed IRA: what types of account types investors can use, how the self-direction process works, and how it relates to the typical retirement strategy. By publishing various links for each individual concern, American IRA released a handy guide that investors can bookmark and return to whenever they want to know more about how Self-Directed IRAs work.

"We have so much information on our site, we always like to point people to the reading materials that most matter to them," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA.

The post highlighted some of the other aspects of working with a Self-Directed IRA administration firm as well. One link pointed to frequently asked questions about Self-Directed IRAs, while another pointed to the various funding methods available to investors. For potential investors who have not taken the leap of establishing a Self-Directed IRA for themselves, it could prove an invaluable resource for learning everything they need to know before making any decisions.

"There's a lot of information out there, any people are not always sure what they can trust," said Jim Hitt. "Our hope is that a credible, reputable source like American IRA can do more than merely introduce the act of self-directing to investors. We want to teach people about the process and the possibilities."

The post features various links and describes the type of information that each link contains. To view the post, interested parties can visit www.AmericanIRA.com. For more information on American IRA and the Self-Directed IRA, contact American IRA at 866-7500-IRA.

"About:

American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA."

