Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFL LN) Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-March-2020 / 13:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 92.9592 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11410000 CODE: INFL LN ISIN: LU1390062245 ISIN: LU1390062245 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFL LN Sequence No.: 53159 EQS News ID: 1000667 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2020 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)