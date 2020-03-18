Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U57G LN) Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-March-2020 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 119.9426 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 231001 CODE: U57G LN ISIN: LU1407888996 ISIN: LU1407888996 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U57G LN Sequence No.: 53166 EQS News ID: 1000683 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2020 08:16 ET (12:16 GMT)