Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts Inflation-Linked (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILI LN) Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts Inflation-Linked (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-March-2020 / 13:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts Inflation-Linked (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 188.7387 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 330001 CODE: GILI LN ISIN: LU1407893301 ISIN: LU1407893301 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILI LN Sequence No.: 53174 EQS News ID: 1000701 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 18, 2020 08:16 ET (12:16 GMT)