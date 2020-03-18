

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The coronavirus pandemic and the widely expected global recession are pulling the investor sentiments to a negative territory. Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index point to a lower open for Wall Street.



Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading in negative.



Housing Starts data is the major economic announcement on Wednesday.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 92.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were tumbling 328.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 1397.00 points.



The U.S. major averages held on to strong gains going into the close on Tuesday. The Dow soared 1,048.86 points or 5.2 percent to 21,237.38, the Nasdaq skyrocketed 430.19 points or 6.2 percent to 7,334.78 and the S&P 500 spiked 143.06 points or 6 percent to 2,529.19.



On the economic front, the Commerce and Housing & Urban Development department's Housing Starts data for February will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 1.520 million, while it was 1.567 million in the prior month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the previous week, the Crude Oil inventories were up 7.7 million barrels, while Gasoline inventories declined 5.0 million barrels.



Asian stocks ended deep in the red on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 50.88 points, or 1.83 percent, to 2,728.76. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 4.18 percent to 22,291.82. Goldman Sachs cut its estimate for China's first-quarter gross domestic product growth to a 9 percent contraction, from a previous forecast of 2.5 percent growth, and warned the recovery in Chinese economic activity is likely to be constrained.



Japanese stocks gave up early gains to end sharply lower for the day. The Nikkei average ended down 284.98 points, or 1.68 percent, at 16,726.55, a fresh three-year low. The broader Topix index bucked the weak trend to end 0.19 percent higher at 1,270.84 after the release of upbeat trade data for February.



Australian markets fell sharply. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 tumbled 340.20 points, or 6.43 percent, to 4,953.20, while the broader All Ordinaries index slumped 334 points, or 6.26 percent, to 4,998.80.



European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is losing 85.67 points or 2.21 percent, the German DAX is declining 478.87 points or 5.36 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is sliding 249.20 points or 4.71 percent. The Swiss Market Index is dropping 387.76 points or 4.58 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 5.66 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX