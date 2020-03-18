American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses How Does a Self-Directed IRA Fit into a Traditional Retirement Strategy?

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / For many Americans, retirement is simple. They put aside some money into stocks every month and hope up that it all adds up at the end. But according to a recent post at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in North Carolina, there may be more to the story that investors need to heed.

For starters, argues the post, the traditional retirement strategy doesn't always work for everyone. Americans across the U.S. on average don't have a lot of retirement money saved up, which to American IRA means that not enough investors are excited about the prospect of retirement investing. What does that mean for retirement investors? It means that not only are they uninspired, but they're often not engaged in the process of putting aside money for retirement.

American IRA believes that the Self-Directed IRA is one avenue for reinvigorating one's love for investing. By giving retirement investors more options for retirement, the arrangement can allow for investors to choose the assets that they most enjoy investing in, such as real estate. For experienced real estate investors, for example, the Self-Directed IRA is a way to protect those funds while still indulging what they might consider a hobby.

But the Self-Directed IRA's benefits go beyond that, according to the post. American IRA contends that a traditional retirement strategy is often too dependent on stock market returns when it makes more sense to diversify risk across asset classes. That, in turn, gives investors the confidence needed to continue investing with a "buy low" strategy.

According to the post, investors have multiple options, and there's not necessarily an either/or choice that needs to be made.

For more information on how a Self-Directed IRA might fit into a more traditional retirement strategy, visit the post at www.AmericanIRA.com or call 866-7500-IRA.

About: American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA.

