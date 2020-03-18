Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 17-March-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 230.92p INCLUDING current year revenue 236.25p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 224.13p INCLUDING current year revenue 229.46p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---