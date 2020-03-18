Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 17-March-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 234.58p INCLUDING current year revenue 237.04p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 234.59p INCLUDING current year revenue 237.05p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---