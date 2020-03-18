EVERSANA appoints digital therapeutics pioneer Ed Cox to lead global commercialization platform for digital medicine

CHICAGO, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA, the leading independent provider of global commercial services to the life sciences industry, today announced the appointment of Ed Cox to Executive Vice President, Strategic Alliances & Global Head of EVERSANA's new Digital Medicine practice area.

Widely recognized as a preeminent thought leader in digital therapeutics, Cox joins EVERSANA from Dthera Sciences, where, as its CEO, Cox earned the FDA's Breakthrough Device designation for a digital therapeutic to treat the behavioral symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.

Cox's addition to EVERSANA further accelerates the company's leading digital medicine and digital therapeutic capabilities across the pharmaceutical industry, which includes the company's recent partnerships to commercialize digital medicines with companies and improve patients' lives with behavioral technology platforms.

"Digital medicine rapidly evolves the way we diagnose, treat, and manage conditions, and we must be prepared to help our clients understand this new paradigm and how they can most effectively commercialize these vital therapies," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "We're proud to welcome a thought leader like Ed to our team. He understands our clients' complex needs and how to create the right pathways to commercial success."

"I'm thrilled to join EVERSANA because we have the opportunity to directly impact the two critical questions facing the fields of digital medicine and digital therapeutics: how can companies directly commercialize these products, and how can pharmaceutical companies effectively deploy digital therapies into their product portfolios to maximize the value and impact," said Cox.

Cox has served as chairman of the first digital therapeutics conferences, including DTxDM (San Jose, CA) and DTx East (Boston, MA), as well as the inaugural DTx Europe (London, UK). He has also served as chair, moderator, or speaker at many other digital therapeutic and digital medicine events throughout the world, including DTx-Science (Bordeaux, France), LSX World Congress (London, UK), CNS Summit (Boca Raton, FL), DTx West (San Mateo, CA), and Evercore Healthcare Conference (Boston, MA), among others.

"EVERSANA's commercial platform, their commitment to innovation through meaningful partnerships, and their expanding global footprint, especially in Europe and Asia, present so many opportunities for the future of digital medicine," added Cox.

