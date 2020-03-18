Bactiguard and Svenskt Industriflyg Establish Air Bridge for Protective Medical Equipment

STOCKHOLM, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid spread of the virus pandemic has led to a large number of countries closing their borders and transport capacity disappearing, as airlines discontinue routes and cancel departures. The effects on the global economy and trade are significant and will lead to uncertain supply of goods and difficulties in increasing delivery capacity for manufacturing companies. This affects the healthcare system which has an urgent need for protective medical equipment. Therefore, Bactiguard and Svenskt Industriflyg will establish an air bridge between Asia and Europe, which will also be available to other Swedish companies.

"The rapid spread of the pandemic is a major challenge for the healthcare sector, companies and the world economy. At the same time, there are many companies and individuals who want to contribute by providing solutions that improve the availability of the products most urgently needed," says Cecilia Edström, CEO of Bactiguard.

"Bactiguard will use the air bridge to transport products for infection prevention, including the recently launched Hydrocyn aqua, from our facilities in Malaysia to Sweden at a rate that wouldn't otherwise be possible. At the same time, we want to open up the opportunity for other companies with similar challenges to join this initiative," Cecilia Edström continues.

"As the regular alternatives become more and more limited, we are happy to be able to provide transport capacity. My fellow employees at Svenskt Industriflyg specialize in complex transport solutions and we are grateful for the opportunity of contributing to the effort of providing Swedish healthcare with vital equipment," says Brian Liddle, CEO of Svenskt Industriflyg.

About Svenskt Industriflyg AB (Industriflyg)

Industriflyg stands alone in being able to supply its customers with turnkey solutions, from security assessments through its sister company Scutus through safeguarding during travels, medical support in the air and on the ground in partnership with Medaire & Karolinska University Hospital, as well as transportation at the highest level of safety and efficiency in some of the worlds most advanced aircraft.

Industriflyg's aircraft are not only used for executive and personal travel, but also for special missions and complex transportation needs that are difficult or impossible to solve with traditional travel solutions.

Industriflyg has a dedicated team of 85 professionals accustomed to performing in a demanding environment. Operating 10 aircraft, ranging from light jets to ultra-long haul, and two helicopters. Stockholm City Bromma Airport is the main base of operations, which also includes our own FBO which supports both our own operations as well as charter operators the world over.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Edström, CEO

Phone: +46-8-440-58-80

Brian Liddle, CEO

Svenskt Industriflyg

Phone +46-8-564-850-90

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bactiguard-holding-ab--publ-/r/bactiguard-and-svenskt-industriflyg-establish-air-bridge-for-protective-medical-equipment,c3062460

The following files are available for download: