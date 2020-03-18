Payro Finance Remains Committed to Small Business Continuity During These Uncertain Times

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / Payro Finance has announced it is continuing to offer its payroll funding solutions for small and mid-sized businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak. Businesses seeking secure and instant payroll funding can have their needs met even during this difficult economic time.

Any funding requests for payroll needs will be met the same day. Funds will remain available for the business owner to use at the time payroll is processed. Payro Finance representatives can help business owners to automate this process so that funds are available on a regular, predetermined basis.

Payro Finance continues to offer the following services:

Businesses are pre-approved for payroll financing up to $20,000 per period

Total payroll financing is available for up to $500,000

Businesses can opt-in for financing immediately upon payroll

"We've seen firsthand how the COVID-19 virus is impacting our clients," says Morris Reichman, President of Payro Finance. "We want our partners to understand that they can count on us during tough times. Payroll is something that can't wait, regardless of the economic or public health conditions."

"Business is about trust, and being able to meet payroll obligations is how that trust is maintained," says Isaiah Kenigsburg, CFO of Payro Finance. "We are 100% committed to our clients during this time, and funds will be available when needed. The public health situation isn't going to change that. We know payroll has to go out, even if business is slow."

Payro Finance is available in the U.S. market. Flexible payroll payment options are available for small and mid-sized businesses. Additional funding services will be announced in the coming weeks.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Morris Reichman?

?Payro Finance?

Phone: +1-833-271-4489

?Email: hello@payrofinance.com

