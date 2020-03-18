American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses How to Utilize Private Lending in a Self-Directed IRA for Retirement

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / Is private lending a good way to build retirement wealth? That's the question posed at a recent blog at American IRA's website. American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based on North Carolina, recently released a guide to using private lending in a Self-Directed IRA.

As the post notes, private lending and private notes are two ways of generating passive income within an IRA. Because of the Self-Directed IRA's freedoms-which includes investing in nontraditional retirement assets such as private notes and real estate-investors can use these as part of a retirement portfolio to enjoy the tax protections of an IRA. To those with experience in private lending, the possibilities of using private lending for retirement funds can be an enticing way to save for the long-term.

In the guide, American IRA noted that one of the chief reasons to utilize a Self-Directed IRA and private loans is to include it as part of a diversified portfolio. Too often, the post notes, investors rely upon diversification within one asset class, usually the stock market. But when making effective loans in a reliable way through a Self-Directed IRA, investors can gain access to a wider portfolio that isn't necessarily dependent on the individual turns of the stock market.

"With this post, we wanted to show people that there's more than just the stock market," said Jim Hitt of American IRA. "Private notes and private lending are two powerful ways to build wealth. They're answers for people who have capital on hand but aren't sure what to do with it to ensure that their money continues to make money. But with well-placed loans, investors can continue to generate money on a passive basis."

The post notes that due diligence is important in using a Self-Directed IRA for private lending, as no type of investment is without its risks.

For more information on private loans and notes within an IRA, visit American IRA at www.AmericanIRA.com or call 866-7500-IRA.

"About:

American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA."

SOURCE: American IRA, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/581342/American-IRA-Discusses-How-to-Utilize-Private-Lending-in-a-Self-Directed-IRA-for-Retirement