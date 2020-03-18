A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has partnered with several global companies across industries to help meet their strategic objectives and implement seamless route-to-market strategies through turnkey solutions. Infiniti Research's market intelligence and market research capabilities have helped companies across the globe combat business contingencies with agile strategies. Request a free brochure to learn more about Infiniti's market intelligence solutions.

The repercussions of COVID-19 on the global manufacturing supply chain are expected to worsen over the coming months. Market intelligence experts at Infiniti Research predict the peak of the impact of coronavirus to occur mid-March. This would consequently prompt companies to temporarily curb assembly and manufacturing in the US and Europe. Over the past decade, several global companies had resorted to practices such as lean manufacturing, offshoring, and outsourcing in an effort to bring down their supply chain costs. Such cost-cutting measures indicate that when there is a supply-chain disruption, manufacturing will stop quickly because of a lack of parts. Furthermore, as the number of departures from Chinese ports show a steep decline (by at least 20%), we should brace for a major effect on manufacturing worldwide.

