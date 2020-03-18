The Coretec Group Inc.: The Coretec Group Releases Shareholder Letter Highlighting New Hire, Commercialization Process, Coronavirus Impact and Shareholder Call Updates

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / The Coretec Group, Inc., (OTC PINK:CRTG) (the "Company"), a company developing a portfolio of silicon-based materials ("CHS"), today issued a letter from CEO Michael Kraft to its shareholders:

Dear Coretec Shareholders and Interested Parties:

Thank you for your interest and ongoing support of The Coretec Group (Coretec).

We wanted to reflect on key updates from Q1 2020 regarding global market conditions, as well as Coretec's continued growth through new hires and progress made towards commercializing Coretec's cyclohexasilane (CHS) technology.

Top of mind for many at the moment is the Coronavirus pandemic. The virus has not impacted our business nor our development efforts, including those with a European CHS Supplier that we've discussed in prior communications. We remain vigilant as we continue to hire and are taking precautions with our growing staff to account for their safety. We've issued a full statement on the coronavirus and its impact on Coretec, here.

Coretec has commenced its hiring efforts with the addition of Michelle Tokarz as Director of Business Development. Tokarz holds a PhD in Materials Science from the University of Michigan, has broad experience in the commercialization of advanced materials and technology, and is based in the Ann Arbor office. The full announcement on Michelle can be found here.

On the business development front, the negotiations with a potential European CHS supplier are coming to a close and an announcement regarding next steps will be provided as soon as possible. To stay up to date on these updates, we encourage all interested parties to connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Finally, on Tuesday, April 7th, we will hold a shareholder call to highlight corporate updates, as well as take questions from our shareholders about the Company's recent activity and strategic goals. To submit questions prior, please fill out our Contact Us form and include your question in the Comments section. The questions are due in advance of the call, no later than March 27, 2020.

We will soon share information on our website and social media pages for how to join the shareholder call, as well as its exact time.

We appreciate your ongoing support and look forward to connecting with you on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook, as well as on our April 7th call.

Michael Kraft

CEO - The Coretec Group Inc.

To learn more about The Coretec Group, please visit www.thecoretecgroup.com.

About The Coretec Group, Inc.

The Coretec Group, Inc. (the "Company") utilizes a portfolio of silicon-based and volumetric display materials to pursue commercial development of products in energy-focused verticals such as energy storage, solar, and solid-state lighting, as well as printable electronics and 3D volumetric displays. For more information, visit www.thecoretecgroup.com. Follow The Coretec Group on Twitter and Facebook.

