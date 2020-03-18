Future Market Insights: Sales of Disposable Masks Set for a Strong Spike Through 2027; Surgical Variants to Remain Top Selling Category, Forecasts FMI Study

Companies active in the disposable masks industry are focusing on research & development activities to keep up with growing demand for products with sustainable materials, and higher efficacy.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / The disposable masks market is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2019-2027). Leading manufacturers are shifting to sustainable and natural materials for disposable masks, which is a thriving trend in global market. Increasing air pollution and the recent threat of coronavirus are significantly influencing demand for surgical and respiratory disposable masks, reveals Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new study.

"Companies are introducing novel products with advanced functionality including high filtration, low weight, and foldable designs. In addition, companies are investing in expanding production of respirator disposable masks as demand has risen from coronavirus outbreaks around the world," says the FMI analyst.

Disposable Masks Market - Key Takeaways

East Asia will remain the leading disposable masks market, owing to government initiatives to increase product availability and consumer awareness.

Dust disposable masks to display a higher CAGR through the forecast period.

Surgical disposable masks will account for majority revenue share, owing to demand from hospitals and clinic facilities.

Indirect sales channels will account for a major market share of overall global sales, while direct sales will display a higher CAGR

Disposable Masks Market - Key Driving Factors

Rising numbers of hospital acquired infections, particularly among the elderly is a key growth driver.

Product manufacturers are focusing on expanding their production capacities to meet end user demand, driving growth.

The recent outbreak of coronavirus on a global scale is generating concern among consumers. This is boosting the overall market growth.

Disposable Masks Market - Key Constraint

High price point associated with new material developments for innovative disposable masks continues to be the key challenge facing manufacturers.

Competition Landscape

Key players in the disposable masks market are Medicom Group, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Eagle Health Holdings Ltd., 3M Company, Kwalitex Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Besco Medical Limited, SAS Safety Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Kowa Company Ltd, Valmy SAS, Uvex Group, Ansell, and Moldex Corporation. Majority of these players are investing in the launch of new products, and building up their production capacities to meet the rising demand from hospitals, healthcare centers, food industries and others. Moreover, mergers & acquisitions are gaining traction among market leaders to keep up with competitors.

More About the Report

The FMI's market research report pages offer comprehensive insights on disposable masks market. The market is analyzed on the basis of product type (surgical, respirator, and dust), application (industrial, hospital, and personal), closure type (earloop closure, headband closure, and tie closure), and sales channels (direct/B2B and Indirect B2C) across six key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, and MEA).

