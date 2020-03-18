Technavio has been monitoring the corporate training market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 19.51 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd. and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing emphasis on flexible learning platforms will offer immense growth opportunities, growing prominence of MOOCs in corporate learning will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The growing emphasis on flexible learning platforms has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, growing prominence of MOOCs in corporate learning might hamper market growth.
Corporate training market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation
Corporate training market in US is segmented as below:
Product
- Technical Courses
- Non-technical Courses
End-user
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- It
- Others
Method
- Blended Learning
- Offline Learning
- Online Learning
Corporate training market in US 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our corporate training market in US report covers the following areas:
- Corporate Training Market in US Size
- Corporate Training Market in US Trends
- Corporate Training Market in US Industry Analysis
This study identifies rising popularity of microlearning as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate training market in US growth during the next few years.
Corporate training market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the corporate training market in US, including some of the vendors such as GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd. and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the corporate training market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Corporate training market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate training market in US growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the corporate training market in US size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the corporate training market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate training market in US vendors
