RECORDATI CONTRIBUTES TO SUPPORT HOSPITALS AND PATIENTS IN THE FACE OF THE EPIDEMIOLOGIC EMERGENCY DUE TO COVID-19

Milan, 18 March 2020 - Recordati announces that the Group has allocated € 5 million to contribute to the support of hospitals and health facilities in their fight against the epidemiologic emergency due to COVID-19.

To this end a number of initial interventions to support the main health facilities in Lombardy, the region which is currently mostly impacted by the epidemic, are under study and involve the preparation of areas dedicated to intensive care operations including all necessary equipment.

Furthermore, the Company is preparing to be able to provide those medicines in its portfolio, which are particularly useful for patients affected by COVID-19, free of charge.

"In this particularly serious moment for the whole of the European population, and not only, Recordati is actively present and committed to help doctors and patients and contribute as much as possible to halt and resolve health emergency situations in all health facilities in need" declared Andrea Recordati, CEO.

Recordati, established in 1926, is an international pharmaceutical group, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (Reuters RECI.MI, Bloomberg REC IM, ISIN IT 0003828271), with a total staff of more than 4,100, dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Recordati has operations throughout the whole of Europe, including Russia, Turkey, North Africa, the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, some South American countries, Japan and Australia. An efficient field force of medical representatives promotes a wide range of innovative pharmaceuticals, both proprietary and under license, in a number of therapeutic areas including a specialized business dedicated to treatments for rare diseases. Recordati is a partner of choice for new product licenses for its territories. Recordati is committed to the research and development of new specialties with a focus on treatments for rare diseases. Consolidated revenue for 2019 was € 1,481.8 million, operating income was € 465.3 million and net income was € 368.9 million.

