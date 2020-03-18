Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.03.2020
Countdown: Heute Abend Klartext…
18.03.2020 | 15:04
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Bank Facilities

PR Newswire

London, March 18

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE: Bank Facilities

The Company announces that it has amended its bank facilities, with effect from 16 March 2020. They now comprise an uncommitted bank overdraft facility of £60 million (previously £80 million) and uncommitted bank loan facility of £40 million (previously £60 million). Both are repayable on demand. The covenants under both facilities require total assets to not fall below £460 million (previously £620 million). There are no other changes.

Paul Griggs
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
T: 020 3753 1000
18 March 2020

