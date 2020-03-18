Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Bank Facilities

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE: Bank Facilities

The Company announces that it has amended its bank facilities, with effect from 16 March 2020. They now comprise an uncommitted bank overdraft facility of £60 million (previously £80 million) and uncommitted bank loan facility of £40 million (previously £60 million). Both are repayable on demand. The covenants under both facilities require total assets to not fall below £460 million (previously £620 million). There are no other changes.

Paul Griggs

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

T: 020 3753 1000

18 March 2020