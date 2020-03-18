Future Market Insights: Global Dolomite Market to Grow Steadily in Tandem with Soaring Demand in Mining & Metallurgy, Finds a New FMI Report

Leading global producers of dolomite must explore profitable possibilities in major end-use industries for diversifying their product portfolio in order to solidify their place.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / Dolomite market is projected to undergo steady growth at approximately 4.2% CAGR over the course of forecast period (2019-2029). Mining exploration projects are witnessing mounting investments thereby accelerating the growth of dolomite market. On that premise, global dolomite market is projected to reach US$ 4 Bn by 2026 end, concludes Future Market Insights (FMI).

"The escalating construction & infrastructure undertakings will propel the demand for dolomite worldwide. Moreover, dolomite has gained paramount importance in other end-use areas as well. For instance, manufacturers in glass industry are utilizing dolomite as a key raw material for flat glass fabrication," says the FMI analyst.

Request report sample with 200+ pages to gain in-depth insights https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3861

Key Takeaways of Dolomite Market Study

Sintered dolomite remains highly sought after amongst consumers worldwide.

Mining & metallurgy industry accounts for substantial consumption of dolomite.

Use of dolomite in cement industry will witness noteworthy growth over the projection period.

East Asia will capture 1/3 rd of overall market stack through 2029.

of overall market stack through 2029. Europe and North America will continue to offer remunerative business opportunities to manufacturers during the forecast period.

Dolomite Market - Key Growth Factors

Demand upsurge in expediting mining & metallurgy activities is boosting the growth of dolomite market.

Variegated end-use applications of dolomite such as refractory raw material, refractory lining projection, and fluxing material are key growth drivers.

Rising investments by prominent stakeholders is the growth engine of dolomite market.

Role of dolomite in water and wastewater treatment will strengthen the market growth through 2029.

Dolomite Market - Key Restraints

Prevalence of dolomite substitutes such as olivine is a major roadblock to market growth.

Consolidated market nature is challenging for new entrants to garner significant market share.

Explore the full dolomite market report with 93 illustrative figures, 24 data tables and table of contents. Request ToC of the study at

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-3861

Competitive Landscape

The global dolomite market is a fairly consolidated landscape with few leading players occupying the majority market share. Key players profiled in this FMI study include, but are not limited to, Essel Mining, RHI Magnesita, Sibelco, and Imerys. Manufacturers are scrutinizing the key end-use segments of dolomite such as mining & metallurgy to garner significant market share. Meanwhile they are exploring remunerative opportunities in other end-use industries as well. For instance, agrochemicals, glass & ceramics have attracted significant attention of prominent market players who are planning huge capital investments in these areas.

More about the Report

This Future Market Insights study of 203 pages provides all-inclusive insights on the global dolomite market. The market analysis is based on end use (mining & metallurgy, cement, glass & ceramics, water & sludge treatment, agrochemicals, pharma & healthcare, animal feed), material (sintered, calcined, agglomerated) across seven regions (Middle East & Africa, Oceania, South Asia, East Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America).

Explore Extensive Coverage of FMI's Chemicals & Materials Landscape

Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market - Obtain in-depth insights on the global aircraft cleaning chemicals market through FMI's latest insights covering segmental analysis along with regional analysis for 2019-2029.

Construction Aggregates Market - Know more about the key developmental strategies being adopted by leading players in the global construction aggregates market for the duration of forecast period (2019-2029).

Pharmaceutical Solvents Market - FMI's latest study on the global pharmaceutical solvents market covers key market dynamics, market performance statistics and forecast for 2019-2029.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Market Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dolomite-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/dolomite-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/581334/Global-Dolomite-Market-to-Grow-Steadily-in-Tandem-with-Soaring-Demand-in-Mining-Metallurgy-Finds-a-New-FMI-Report