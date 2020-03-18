Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market to Grow to a Value of US$ 14.29 Bn by 2027, Growing at a Robust CAGR of 7.1% over 2019 to 2027: Transparency Market Research

Electric vehicles are transforming the automobile industry, and have caused visible disruptions in the way people perceive public and private transport

Mobility has become an important component of the smart city framework of cities, and this trend shall pave way for the popularity of electric motorcycles and scooters

ALBANY, New York, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The contemporary times reek of digital advancement, energy optimization, and recycling of power. There is a prominent distinction between what was considered sustainable a decade back and how researchers view sustainability and optimization in the current scenario. The dearth of natural resources across the globe has affected multiple industries, and has raised several eyebrows on the efficiency of the energy sector. Furthermore, researchers have continually provided fresh figures to evaluate global energy reserves, and these figures point to a dismal situation. While natural reserves are diminishing, people have become overdemanding and extravagant in their usage of resources. Increased spending capacity of the people has put them in a position to pay for various resources. However, this has had an adverse impact on the environment and the natural ecosystem that is getting deteriorated by the day.

The total worth of the global electric motorcycle and scooter market is expected to exceed US$ 14.29 Bn by the end of 2027. Besides, it is estimated that the global electric motorcycle and scooter market would expand at a formidable CAGR of 7.10% over the period between 2019 and 2027.

Changing Propensities of the Automobile Industry

Automobile manufacturers are on a quest to go green in their approach, and are reciprocating to the demand for sustainable technologies. Therefore, electric motorcycles and scooters have become a reality across several regions.

Development of lithium ion batteries with high output per charging has also helped in developing electric motorcycles. These batteries are used in electric vehicles, and are considered as the next-generation powering technology for automobiles. Rechargeable batteries shall help manufacturers in taking bold decisions about shifting their primary products from fuel-powered vehicles to electric ones.

Governments have begun providing incentives to automobile manufacturers who manufacture electric vehicles. This is done to encourage a larger number of manufacturers towards developing resilient and performance-oriented electric vehicles.

Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market: Growth Drivers

The growth of the global electric motorcycle and scooter market is a function of advancements in green energy technologies. The focus of energy scientists on using electric vehicles has had a positive impact on the growth dynamics of automobile manufacturers. These manufacturers have a large playfield of opportunity that they can optimize by developing electric bikes and motorcycles. Some of the leading drivers of demand within the global electric motorcycle and scooter market are:

Lead acid batteries are being developed in abundance across the globe, and this trend has supported the growth of the global electric motorcycle and scooter market.

Growing traffic congestion has led several population groups to prefer two-wheelers over private cars for their daily commute. This factor, coupled with the stellar pace of manufacturing electric scooters, shall benefit market vendors.

The need to reduce air pollution and carbon emissions has led governments and other industries to take multiple measures and initiatives at administrative and industrial levels. Development of electric motorcycles and scooters is also a part of these initiatives.

Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Remain Low in Developing Countries

As a new-age technology that requires intensive labour and formidable resources for development, electric vehicles are relatively higher in cost as against fuel-powered vehicles. This factor could hamper the growth of the global electric motorcycle and scooter market.

Several automobile manufacturers have shown reluctance in shifting from manufacturing fuel-powered vehicles to electric scooters. This factor could also be a roadblock to growth within the global electric motorcycle and scooter market.

Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market: Competitive Landscape

The leading vendors in the global electric motorcycle and scooter market are looking at tapping into the needs and requirements of the masses. The growing inclination of the people towards sustainable standards of living has benefitted these vendors. Some of the leading manufacturers of electric scooters and motorcycles are Honda Motors, Lightning Motorcycle Corp., KTM Sport motorcycle GmbH, Lima Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd., Piaggio & C. SpA, and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

The global electric motorcycle and scooter market is segmented by:

Product

Scooter

Motorcycle

Battery Type

Sealed Lead Acid

Lithium-ion

Technology

Plug-in

Battery

Region

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



Spain



U.K.



Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East and Africa

and Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia and New Zealand

and

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

