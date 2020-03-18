Sentrium's VyOS making the world a safer and a better place

BARCELONA, Spain, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentrium announces the launch of VyOS additional support project for first responders.

Due to the responders' line of work demands access to reliable network infrastructure, VyOS is an open-source, community-driven project designed to become just that. Sentrium team hopes to make first responders day-to-day activities faster and simpler with customizable features for all network devices and the benefits of a premium subscription at their disposal and provide be less to worry about with OS on top of the network game.

Reliable networking for emergency services

It's only a wish to deliver a better voice, data, and networking solution to emergency services. Work safer in remote locations and stay connected despite network congestion with VyOS.

Maintain a stable connection across all emergency service users, handheld equipment, operated vehicles, control rooms, and remote locations.

Manage a single network for sharing data and imagery through a centralized Command Line

Interface.

Take advantage of an infrastructure designed for the successful adoption of web, mobile, and cloud applications.

Save some of that tax-payer money with a transparent, open-source, cost-effective network OS.

Connect own 4G sites and the ones shared by mobile operations in a centralized, responsive infrastructure.

Why VyOS?

VyOS is an enterprise-level networking solution backed by a passionate community. Continuous updates, constant improvements, and simple version control ensure efficient networking when and where it really matters.

Routing: BGP, OSPF, RIP, and RIPng

VPN: IPsec, VTI, VXLAN, LTPv3, PPTP, OpenVPN

Firewall: Stateful, zone-based, NAT

Network services: DHCP, IPv6 RA, TFTP server, DNS, PPPoE, QoS

Is VyOS challenging in implementation?

VyOS does not break existing ecosystems, but rather build upon them. The project is flexible and scalable with its internal APIs accessible to everyone.

Learn more about VyOS support on the link.

About VyOS

VyOS is a fully open-source network OS that provides a wide range of features for any network, from a small business to an Internet service provider. It runs on commodity x86 hardware from desktop router boards to large servers, as well as a virtualized in all popular hypervisors and multiple cloud hosting platforms including VMware, KVM, Xen, Amazon EC2, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and more.

Its aim is to provide the reliability and user experience of traditional hardware routers, without getting tied to any specified hardware or software vendor. Unified command-line interface and HTTP API for all functions, built-in configuration versioning and archiving, and reversible image upgrades allow network admins to make configuration changes easily.

VyOS project started in 2013 as a fork of Vyatta Core when the open-source Vyatta version was discontinued.

https://sentrium.io

https://vyos.io

