Champ Products, Ltd: Champ Products, in Response to Coronavirus Causing Extensive Grocery Lines and 'Out of Stocks' on Functional Beverages, Offers Free Shipping on Champ Drinks Direct to Homes Across America

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / ?Champ Beverage (www.choosechamp.com), an emerging brand in the energy drink vertical offering vitamin-enriched hydration beverages, is responding to the national pandemic emergency by offering free shipping direct to homes across America through its online storefront. In addition, Champ will be donating up to 5,000 cases of its vitamin-enriched, functional beverages to any healthcare facilities in need throughout the United States.

When the executive team at Champ Beverage learned about the numerous retail store shortages, including water, along with health and wellness beverages, "we realized that now is the time to do what we can to assist with making our functional beverages more conveniently available during this time of national emergency," said Brad Robb, President of Champ Beverage.

Based on retailer "limits" and how much product any one consumer can buy, and in some cases "out of stock," Champ Beverage has set up a storefront for direct shipping to consumers to make it more convenient for customers to have access to their products without leaving their homes. During this time of National Emergency, we will be offering free shipping on our direct-to-home program at www.choosechamp.com.

Built on the foundation of daily growth for a healthy body and healthy mind, Champ beverages are a blend of 7.3 PH Purified Active Water infused with 78 vitamins, minerals and electrolytes that bring the benefit of true Hyper Hydration. They feature Natural Caffeine from Green Coffee Guarana Extract, MCT Oil, Zero Sugar, Zero Sodium and only five calories.

As part of their contribution to helping outside of their current distribution, Champ will donate up to 5,000 cases of its beverages to healthcare facilities within the United States. Any facilities that would like product can contact us at info@choosechamp.com for further information.

"We are eager to partner and create new collaborations with others that can help add value during these historic times of need; we encourage other individuals or companies to reach out to us and be part of the solution," says Christian Jewkes, Director of Influencer Marketing and Partnerships.

About Champ Beverage: Champ Beverage is a Family Enterprise based in Scottsdale, AZ. The Champ executive team has made the decision to support public health and wellness during this time of retail product shortages are proud to be playing a vital role during this national pandemic emergency.

Contact: Brad Robb - brobb@choosechamp.com

