Mittwoch, 18.03.2020
PR Newswire
18.03.2020 | 15:58
Chairman in Kindred Group Purchases SDRs

VALLETTA, Malta, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group's chairman Anders Ström has, through Veralda which is 100 per cent owned by Anders Ström, bought 330,000 SDRs in Kindred Group plc for a total of SEK 6.9 million. This takes Veralda's ownership in Kindred from 2.9 to 3.0 per cent of shares and votes.

CONTACT:

For more information please contact:

Thomas Gür, advisor to Anders Ström and Veralda,

+46-70-797-64-51

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/chairman-in-kindred-group-purchases-sdrs,c3062777

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3062777/1213552.pdf

Release

