OTC Market's (OTCM's) full-year results were close to our expectations with revenue progress across the group, while earnings were held back by investment in people, critical IT facilities and a move to a new head office. The near-term market background may act as a brake on new client wins but the group's mainly subscription-based revenue provides stability and OTCM retains its focus on developing its cost-effective transparent markets for the long term.

