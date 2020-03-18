The Barbados Water Authority is seeking proposals for three PV plants for a total 4.5 MW of generation capacity plus a 2 MW micro turbine. The installations will power pumping stations.Regional organization the Caribbean Community Climate Change Center has tendered for 4.5 MW of solar generation capacity and a 2 MW micro turbine plus other components for four Barbados Water Authority pumping stations. The PV capacity will comprise two 2 MW projects and a 500 kW facility. Those three installations will power three pumping stations with the fourth connected to the micro turbine. Bids can be submitted ...

