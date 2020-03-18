AngelEye Health Offers Clinical Communication Solution for Free to Meet CDC Telemedicine and Technology Directives for Minimizing Potential Exposure of Patients, Families, and Staff to Coronavirus.

Clinical Communication Solution keeps families connected to their loved ones' care when they are unable to visit the hospital.

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / Nashville-based AngelEye Health, a leading provider of camera technology, digital communication, and education solutions, announced that the company is offering its Clinical Communication Solution to Neonatal (NICU) and Pediatric (PICU) Intensive Care Units, and other critical care units in the U.S. free of charge for six months in response to the evolving coronavirus outbreak. The Solution keeps families connected to the patients' care when those families face disruptions to everyday life and hospital visitation restrictions that affect their ability to visit.

"We understand the unique needs and challenges of the intensive care environment and our team is committed to supporting not only our existing clients, but all hospitals. This is one way we give back to the community while supporting healthcare providers on the front line of this health crisis." said Christopher Rand, CEO of AngelEye Health.

The HIPAA-compliant Clinical Communication Solution allows care teams to send secure, HIPAA compliant, one-way care updates (photo, video, text messages) to family members through any internet-enabled device or the free AngelEye app.

AngelEye Health's Clinical Communication Solution helps hospitals safeguard patients, families, and staff from exposure to the coronavirus while complying with the CDC's recommendation to utilize telemedicine technologies. The CDC's latest recommendations include relying on telehealth and telecommunication solutions to prevent families from potentially exposing themselves, patients, hospital personnel, or others to the coronavirus.

"The solution makes it simple for nurses and other care team members to share vital updates and memorable moments when it is difficult for family members to visit the hospital," noted Jaylee Hilliard, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, AngelEye's Clinical Advisor. "We've made it simple for hospitals to implement the AngelEye Solution, and our team stands ready to assist those interested in the Solution."

AngelEye Health is committed to removing the physical barriers that separate families from their loved ones and care team during this critical time. Hospitals interested in partnering with AngelEye to help their most vulnerable populations can click here for details and to schedule a call with a team member.

About AngelEye Health

AngelEye Health is the leading virtual engagement solution that provides hospitals with robust communication and patient education solutions, removing the physical barriers separating families during their critical care stay. The advanced camera, one-way audio, and HIPAA-compliant applications enhance the patient and family experience, improve quality of care, and increase efficiencies across the care continuum. For more information, visit www.angeleye.health. Follow us here: Facebook, LinkedIn.

