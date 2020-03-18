Medical Companies Sign With Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour to Increase Brand Awareness

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / ??????Medical companies who have signed with the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour look to increase their brand awareness in the space. Before signing on, these medical companies have done well in terms of media and marketing efforts but have turned to Newswire's Guided Tour to escalate the growth and exposure of their respective company. With the help of an Earned Media Advantage Strategists, medical companies are able to be connected to the right media at the right time to help with their brand awareness exposure.

"Every company's situation is unique," said Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy. "That is why our strategists take their time to "customerize' each medical company's plan in order to reach their goals."

Strategists take comprehensive media and marketing on-demand and implement it into every campaign. This helps them keep each medical companies' branding consistent in every release and campaign that is carried out. When a plan is implemented and the right message is sent to the right audience at the right time through the right mediums, people begin to take notice of the news and messaging of the company.

"Growing in the medical industry is more important than ever, especially with all the new innovations being announced," said Terenzio. "By increasing these medical companies' brand awareness, we are also bringing more attention to their everyday purpose and news they have to announce, without their message getting lost in a pile of media pitches."

The Guided Tour helps businesses address the challenges related to their media and marketing efforts by providing the ability to leverage a dedicated Earned Media Advantage Strategist at Newswire to develop and implement a "customerized' plan to meet their business objectives. Through the Guided Tour program, customers can experience Newswire's high-tech, high-touch service and industry-leading support throughout the journey for the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increase website traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and increased sales.

By providing a fully integrated media and marketing communications strategy to deliver results, customers can have the right plan that is implemented via the right message and sent out at the right time to the right people. Rated No.1 in customer satisfaction, Newswire continues to excel in industry with its best-in-class platform and customer service by providing businesses a cost-effective media and marketing solution to support their sales and marketing efforts.

Discover How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business today and learn how you can generate greater value and ROI across all of your PR campaigns.

About Newswire?

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

To learn about and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

