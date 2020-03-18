Cheniere Energy, Inc., The United States' Largest LNG Exporter, Selects GEP SMART Procurement Software

- Cheniere chooses GEP's unified procurement software platform to support sourcing, contracting, project and supplier management

CLARK, New Jersey, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement software and procurement services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (Cheniere) has selected GEP SMART procurement software, the industry's leading cloud-native direct and indirect procurement software platform.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Cheniere is the latest market-leading enterprise to select GEP SMART. After a thorough selection process, Cheniere chose the GEP SMART unified procurement software platform to enable its sourcing, contracting, project and supplier management functions.

GEP SMART is a unified, cloud-native source-to-pay platform, built on a data-centric foundation with AI at its core and user-first design.

GEP SMART enables Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility, and actionable intelligence into all procurement and purchasing functions, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs, to achieve maximum ROI.

All GEP products are platform-agnostic (they work with SAP, Oracle or any other major ERP or F&A system). And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction.

About Cheniere

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the leading producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States, reliably providing a clean, secure, and affordable solution to the growing global need for natural gas. Cheniere is a full-service LNG provider, with capabilities that include gas procurement and transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and LNG delivery. Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with expected aggregate adjusted nominal production capacity of up to approximately 45 million tonnes per annum of LNG operating or under construction. Cheniere is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities and other projects along the LNG value chain. Cheniere is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C. For additional information, please refer to the Cheniere website at www.cheniere.com.

About GEP

GEP helps global enterprises operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability, and maximize business and shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain and subject expertise, and smart, passionate

people - this is how GEP creates and delivers unified business solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness.

Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrants, Winner for Best Procurement Software and Best P2P Provider at the World Procurement Awards, Best Procurement Consultancy at CIPS Supply Management Awards, and Best Provider at the EPIC Procurement Excellence Awards, GEP is frequently honored as an innovator and leader in source-to-pay direct and indirect procurement software by Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders, Spend Matters and CPO Rising.

GEP is also ranked leader in managed procurement services (procurement outsourcing) by Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG, HfS and IAOP. In addition, the primary research firm in the management consulting sector, ALM Intelligence, ranks GEP leader in procurement strategy and supply chain consulting.

With 21 offices and operations centers in EMEA, Asia and the Americas, Clark, New Jersey-based GEP helps enterprises worldwide realize their strategic, operational and financial objectives. To learn more about our comprehensive range of strategic and managed services, please visit www.gep.com. For more about GEP SMART, our cloud-native, unified source-to-pay platform, please visit www.gepsmart.com.

