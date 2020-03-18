SpendEdge has been monitoring the global facilities management industry and the industry is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 30 billion between 2018-2023 at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005466/en/

Read the 104-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Facilities Management Industry, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

Maintenance of an in-house facilities management team is a costly proposition for organizations. This is driving buyers to outsource these services to qualified facilities management service providers to save costs as well as to stay compliant with the binding national and international regulations. Driven by this demand, service providers are adopting web-based technological platforms to boost the quality and efficiency of their services. This is improving their acceptability among buyers and is bringing investments in the facilities management industry.

Subscribe to our procurement platform to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

The Top Facilities Management Service Providers Enlisted in this Report:

To cater to buyers' growing demand for customized services, service providers are investing in training and development programs to train their employees to excel in the buyers' industry. This is adding to their OPEX which is also acting as a cost accelerator for buyers in the facilities management industry. On this note, this report has listed the top facilities management service providers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this industry.

Compass Group- Finalization of a contract with this service provider should be subjective to its provision of bundling services such as consultancy, housekeeping, and security services. This will help buyers to consolidate costs including housekeeping, electrical, and security services. This will considerably reduce their workload in terms of managing multiple vendors for various purposes.

Sodexo- Buyers are advised to assess the technological abilities and level of automation adopted by this service provider as it will ensure the former a high-quality on-time service delivery. Several providers are increasingly dependent on handheld devices to minimize paperwork and are automating data collection processes for enhancing the accuracy of facilities-related information. They are also offering integrated building control systems that provide a common platform for control and connectivity across infrastructural systems.

CBRE- While entering into a contract with this service provider, buyers are advised to adopt the time and material pricing model. The adoption of this pricing model will pass on most of the risks to be borne by this supplier, except for penalties in case of payment delays. It will also help buyers get better clarity on pricing.

Buy 1 report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free. Download the free sample of this report on the facilities management industry.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Facilities management industry spend segmentation by region

Facilities management supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for facilities management service providers

Facilities management service providers cost structures

Total cost of ownership analysis in the facilities management industry

Facilities management pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the facilities management industry

Free sample of reports that you may like:

Global Integrated Facility Management Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Global Janitorial Services Industry Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005466/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us