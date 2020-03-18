Bridge Learning Tech Offering Free Training Digitalization Services for Companies Affected by COVID-19 Outbreak

LONDON, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Learning Tech announced today that it will be offering its expertise and services at no cost to businesses affected by COVID-19 outbreak. These services will include digitalization of training materials to help businesses in their switch to virtual and remote learning.

In response to disruption caused by ?OVID-19, Bridge Learning Tech are making available its Learning and Development and Video Production teams and are offering the following:

Transforming classroom materials into digital assets;

Converting learning into bite-sized, easy to digest content;

Offering its micro-learning mLearn.com platform at no cost;

Producing animations and learning videos;

Assessing the optimal ways to deliver training interventions.

Vlad Shishkaryov, Founder of Bridge Tech Group says: "In these challenging times, we must work together. Let's help each other out, so we can come out of this stronger as a community."

To find out how Bridge LT can help and transform your Learning and Development to meet current challenges, contact Hannah Barnham: +44 (0) 3330 119 683 / +1.206.407.3774, hbarnham@bridgeLT.com.

Bridge Learning Tech is a managed learning services company specializing in performance improvement sustained by technological solutions.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1088458/Bridge_Learning_Tech_Logo.jpg