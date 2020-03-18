Brighter initiated activity on multiple fronts following the issue of CE marks for its lead product, Actiste. It acquired Nectarine Health, a Swedish healthtech start-up, to complement its other assisted care solutions acquisition, Camanio. Brighter also entered into a strategic partnership with Accumbo, a digital healthcare provider, to support the visibility of Actiste in the Swedish market, one of Brighter's target markets. Also, to support commercialisation activities in the near term, the company raised SEK191m via a rights offering.

