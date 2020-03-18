Technavio has been monitoring the data center market in Southeast Asia and it is poised to grow by USD 10.57 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the latest free sample report of 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005312/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Market in Southeast Asia 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentratation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increase in the application of IoT has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Data Center Market in Southeast Asia 2019-2023: Segmentation

Data Center Market in Southeast Asia is segmented as below:

Component

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Construction

Mechanical Construction

General Construction

Security Solutions

Geographic segmentation

Singapore

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Rest of Southeast Asia

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31285

Data Center Market in Southeast Asia 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our data center market in Southeast Asia report covers the following areas:

Data Center Market in Southeast Asia Size

Data Center Market in Southeast Asia Tends

Data Center Market in Southeast Asia Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing focus on sustainable and clean sources of energy as one of the prime reasons driving the data center market in Southeast Asia growth during the next few years.

Data Center Market in Southeast Asia 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the data center market in Southeast Asia including some of the vendors such as Amazon Web Services Inc., Digital Realty Inc., Equinix Inc., NTT Communications Corp. and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the data center market in Southeast Asia are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Data Center Market in Southeast Asia 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist data center market in Southeast Asia growth during the next five years

Estimation of the data center market in Southeast Asia size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data center market in Southeast Asia

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center market in Southeast Asia vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COMPONENT

Market segmentation by component

Comparison by component

IT infrastructure Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Electrical construction Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Mechanical construction Market size and forecast 2018-2023

General construction Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Security solutions Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by component

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Singapore Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Indonesia Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Malaysia Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Thailand Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Rest of Southeast Asia Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Shift toward large data center facilities

Focus on sustainable and clean sources of energy

Move toward edge facilities

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Digital Realty Inc.

Equinix Inc.

NTT Communications Corp.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005312/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/