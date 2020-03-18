Technavio has been monitoring the data center market in Southeast Asia and it is poised to grow by USD 10.57 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the latest free sample report of 2020-2024
Data Center Market in Southeast Asia 2019-2023
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentratation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increase in the application of IoT has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Data Center Market in Southeast Asia 2019-2023: Segmentation
Data Center Market in Southeast Asia is segmented as below:
Component
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Construction
- Mechanical Construction
- General Construction
- Security Solutions
Geographic segmentation
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Rest of Southeast Asia
Data Center Market in Southeast Asia 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our data center market in Southeast Asia report covers the following areas:
- Data Center Market in Southeast Asia Size
- Data Center Market in Southeast Asia Tends
- Data Center Market in Southeast Asia Industry Analysis
This study identifies growing focus on sustainable and clean sources of energy as one of the prime reasons driving the data center market in Southeast Asia growth during the next few years.
Data Center Market in Southeast Asia 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the data center market in Southeast Asia including some of the vendors such as Amazon Web Services Inc., Digital Realty Inc., Equinix Inc., NTT Communications Corp. and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the data center market in Southeast Asia are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Data Center Market in Southeast Asia 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist data center market in Southeast Asia growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the data center market in Southeast Asia size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the data center market in Southeast Asia
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center market in Southeast Asia vendors
Table of Content
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COMPONENT
- Market segmentation by component
- Comparison by component
- IT infrastructure Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Electrical construction Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Mechanical construction Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- General construction Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Security solutions Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by component
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Singapore Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Indonesia Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Malaysia Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Thailand Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Rest of Southeast Asia Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Shift toward large data center facilities
- Focus on sustainable and clean sources of energy
- Move toward edge facilities
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Digital Realty Inc.
- Equinix Inc.
- NTT Communications Corp.
- Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
