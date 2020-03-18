SpendEdge has been monitoring the global escalator market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 11 billion between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

Read the 106-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Escalator Market, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

The growth in public infrastructure is triggering an increase in the construction of airports, metros, and other commercial spaces such as shopping malls, retail outlets, and grocery stores. This is boosting the demand for escalators across regions. The growth of the global economy coupled with changing demographic factors such as improved lifestyles of individuals and the growth in the geriatric population is increasing the demand for proper infrastructure facilities which is contributing to the spend momentum in the global escalator market.

The Top Escalator Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

Forecasts of increase in the prices of raw materials such as steel, iron, aluminum, among others will drive suppliers' manufacturing costs. This will have an inflationary impact on the escalator market price. Considering this possibility, this report has listed the top escalator suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

Otis- It is imperative for buyers to deploy asset performance management systems for monitoring and managing the performance of the escalator procured from this supplier. Asset performance management systems are usually a suite of sensors, smart devices (integrated into escalator), and software that captures and analyze data about operations of escalators in terms of energy consumed, battery voltage, and operational hours. The captured data can be analyzed to reduce unplanned downtime, enhance the reliability of equipment, minimize TCO with respect to the procurement of escalator.

Schindler- Buyers are advised to determine the provision of extended warranty terms for the procured product. It is a highly recommended practice for buyers to negotiate with this supplier for discounts on post-sale services that include periodic maintenance services, upgrades of components, and provision of spare parts. This will aid buyers to reduce their ad hoc spend and subsequently TCO associated with escalators.

KONE- Buyers are advised to give this supplier an accurate specification for mechanical rotors which is a key component in escalators. The rotor is a critical component for the proper functioning of the escalator, and it accounts for almost 30% of the overall cost of an escalator. Furthermore, the nature of rotor construction affects the maintenance and lifespan of escalators.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Escalator market spend segmentation by region

Escalator supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for escalator suppliers

Escalator suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the escalator market

Escalator pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the escalator market

