A paper by scientists at the University of California San Diego has outlined a technology roadmap for the development of solid-state batteries - and four challenges to address for the technology to advance.With demand for energy storage set to go nowhere but up in the years ahead, it is vital to address issues common to battery technologies, with fire safety, energy density, durability and recyclability chief among them. Solid-state batteries, which feature solid electrolytes rather than the liquids and gels used in lithium-ion alternatives, offer promising potential for energy storage, and research ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...